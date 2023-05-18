Best of Taste winners crowned for Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The winners have been crowned for the Best of Taste ahead of this year’s Taste of Cincinnati.

Judges gathered at Findlay Market on May 3 to sample dishes from restaurant contestants and Taste of Findlay Market contestants. On May 4, the judges visited the food truck preview at Court Street Plaza.

Below are the winners for each category:

Restaurant Best of Taste:

Sides Gold: Kabobske – Walking Gyro Silver: Pompilio’s Restaurant – Caprese Salad Bronze: Just Q’in BBQ – Brisket Mac

Appetizer Gold: Ché – Short Rib Empanada Silver: Kabobske – Buffalo Hummus with Pita Chips Bronze: Pompilio’s Restaurant – Grippo’s Flavored Risotto Balls

Entrée Gold: Alfio’s Buon Cibo – Braised Short Rib Creamy Truffle Gnocchi Silver: Chino’s Street Food – Vietnamese Street Tacos Bronze: Just Q’in BBQ – Pastrami

Dessert Gold: Sweets & Meats BBQ – Bourbon Bread Pudding Silver: Pompilio’s Restaurant – Kentucky Honey Bourbon and Chocolate Cannoli Bronze: The Cheesecakery – Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake Cupcake



Food Truck Best of Taste:

Sides Gold: MamaBear’s Mac – New England Lobster Mac & Cheese Silver: Dine-In Hawaiian – Crab Bake Dip Bronze: Adena’s Beefstroll – Ma’s Meatballs

Appetizer Gold: MamaBear’s Mac – Loaded Baked Potato Grilled Cheese Silver: Dine-In Hawaiian – Fried Musubi Bronze: Wicked Hickory – Smoked Chicken Nachos

Entrée Gold: Wicked Hickory – Smoked Lamb Taco Silver: Quite Frankly LLC – Pumba Bronze: Twisted Greek – Greek Wrap Supreme

Dessert Gold: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen – Caramel Beignet Silver: SugarSnap! – Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae Bronze: House Cafe & Catering – Espresso Dark Chocolate Brownie with Cookie Butter Cheesecake, Salted Caramel and Pistachio



Taste of Findlay Market Best of Taste:

Sides Winner: Southern Grace Eats – Baked Mac & Cheese

Appetizer Winner: Southern Grace Eats – Grippo Wings with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Entrée Winner: Dats Ole School Cookin– Spicy Catfish Nuggets

Dessert Winner: BanaSun Smoothie Bar – Acai Bowl



Taste of Cincinnati returns this Memorial Day Weekend with the largest selection in the event’s history.

Thirty-six restaurants, 23 food trucks and 18 Findlay Market vendors will participate in the event on Fifth Street on May 27-29.

In total, these vendors will serve more than 300 menu items.

