Best of Taste winners crowned for Taste of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The winners have been crowned for the Best of Taste ahead of this year’s Taste of Cincinnati.
Judges gathered at Findlay Market on May 3 to sample dishes from restaurant contestants and Taste of Findlay Market contestants. On May 4, the judges visited the food truck preview at Court Street Plaza.
Below are the winners for each category:
Restaurant Best of Taste:
- Sides
- Gold: Kabobske – Walking Gyro
- Silver: Pompilio’s Restaurant – Caprese Salad
- Bronze: Just Q’in BBQ – Brisket Mac
- Appetizer
- Gold: Ché – Short Rib Empanada
- Silver: Kabobske – Buffalo Hummus with Pita Chips
- Bronze: Pompilio’s Restaurant – Grippo’s Flavored Risotto Balls
- Entrée
- Gold: Alfio’s Buon Cibo – Braised Short Rib Creamy Truffle Gnocchi
- Silver: Chino’s Street Food – Vietnamese Street Tacos
- Bronze: Just Q’in BBQ – Pastrami
- Dessert
- Gold: Sweets & Meats BBQ – Bourbon Bread Pudding
- Silver: Pompilio’s Restaurant – Kentucky Honey Bourbon and Chocolate Cannoli
- Bronze: The Cheesecakery – Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake Cupcake
Food Truck Best of Taste:
- Sides
- Gold: MamaBear’s Mac – New England Lobster Mac & Cheese
- Silver: Dine-In Hawaiian – Crab Bake Dip
- Bronze: Adena’s Beefstroll – Ma’s Meatballs
- Appetizer
- Gold: MamaBear’s Mac – Loaded Baked Potato Grilled Cheese
- Silver: Dine-In Hawaiian – Fried Musubi
- Bronze: Wicked Hickory – Smoked Chicken Nachos
- Entrée
- Gold: Wicked Hickory – Smoked Lamb Taco
- Silver: Quite Frankly LLC – Pumba
- Bronze: Twisted Greek – Greek Wrap Supreme
- Dessert
- Gold: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen – Caramel Beignet
- Silver: SugarSnap! – Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
- Bronze: House Cafe & Catering – Espresso Dark Chocolate Brownie with Cookie Butter Cheesecake, Salted Caramel and Pistachio
Taste of Findlay Market Best of Taste:
- Sides
- Winner: Southern Grace Eats – Baked Mac & Cheese
- Appetizer
- Winner: Southern Grace Eats – Grippo Wings with Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Entrée
- Winner: Dats Ole School Cookin– Spicy Catfish Nuggets
- Dessert
- Winner: BanaSun Smoothie Bar – Acai Bowl
Taste of Cincinnati returns this Memorial Day Weekend with the largest selection in the event’s history.
Thirty-six restaurants, 23 food trucks and 18 Findlay Market vendors will participate in the event on Fifth Street on May 27-29.
In total, these vendors will serve more than 300 menu items.
