Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County offers deal on coneys to celebrate reopening
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Have a hankering for a cheese coney? You may want to head over to the newly remodeled Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County.
To celebrate the restaurant’s grand reopening, you can get a cheese coney for $1 on May 18 only.
The coney deal is only available at the Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County.
It’s available all day for dine-in or carry-out. No third-party deliveries though.
The Tri-County Blue Ash Chili was fully remodeled in only 10 days.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.