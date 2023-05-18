Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County offers deal on coneys to celebrate reopening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Have a hankering for a cheese coney? You may want to head over to the newly remodeled Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County.

To celebrate the restaurant’s grand reopening, you can get a cheese coney for $1 on May 18 only.

The coney deal is only available at the Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County.

It’s available all day for dine-in or carry-out. No third-party deliveries though.

The Tri-County Blue Ash Chili was fully remodeled in only 10 days.

