Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County offers deal on coneys to celebrate reopening

The newly remodeled Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County is reopening on May 18 with a deal on coneys...
The newly remodeled Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County is reopening on May 18 with a deal on coneys for one day only.(Provided by Blue Ash Chili)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Have a hankering for a cheese coney? You may want to head over to the newly remodeled Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County.

To celebrate the restaurant’s grand reopening, you can get a cheese coney for $1 on May 18 only.

The coney deal is only available at the Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County.

It’s available all day for dine-in or carry-out. No third-party deliveries though.

The Tri-County Blue Ash Chili was fully remodeled in only 10 days.

