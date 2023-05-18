Cincinnati-area man taken off life support three months after terrible farm accident

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of a Northern Kentucky man is in despair after their loved one was removed from life support three months after a tragic farm accident.

Larry Posey, 74, passed on Mother’s Day from injuries he suffered after he was run over a tractor while working on a farm along Dunkin Road in Crittenden.

“I’m dead inside,” said Tracey Deleon, Posey’s daughter. “I’m dying right now. It’s like, killing me.”

Deleon is in gut-wrenching pain without her father.

“Every night I’m on my back porth, sitting away from the kids so they don’t see the emotions, until 3 a.m. I’m crying out on the porch by myself,” Deleon said.

The accident happened on Feb. 13 as Posey was helping a friend repair a tractor on the farm he owns. Deleon says later that evening, they got the call.

“There were a couple different stories. First it was told that once the filter was put on, the tractor jumped out of gear and ran over him,” she said “Then another story was told that he was under it... We’re not sure exactly which of those stories is the truth.”

UC Air Care flew her father to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a fractured skull, fractured ribs and a punctured lung. He was placed on life support and eventually transferred to The Christ Hospital, where he would die three months later.

“With him gone, that leaves us with nothing,” Deleon said. “I call his cell phone just to hear his voice on his voicemail. I’m lost.”

She says the work her father was doing that day was typical of the man renowned locally as a handyman who didn’t mind getting his hands dirty and bending over backward for those who needed him.

“He would come up and help on the farm to not be sitting,” she said. “He would cut the grass, he would take care of the cows, and he would take care of the horses... He was a great person. The best.”

Deleon says Posey was a retired coal miner and a major financial provider for the family. Now she’s hopeful an online fundraiser created in his honor will raise enough to cover his funeral expenses.

“My dad was amazing. He was amazing. He taught me everything I need to know about car work. He was always there for me. Always there for me,” she said “He deserves to be buried with dignity and respect. No matter what I have to do.”

The family is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to determine what exactly happened.

