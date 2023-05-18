Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identifies him as John Abbottsmith of Columbia Tusculum.

Abbottsmith, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Seventh Street around 5:45 a.m.

Southbound lanes were closed through the morning rush hour.

All lanes were opened around 11:45 a.m., ODOT tweeted.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just as the morning rush began.

Abbottsville was trapped under the semi once he was hit.

