Joe Burrow Foundation honored for work to bring awareness to mental health

By Megan O'Rourke
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation was honored Thursday by Cincinnati City Council members for the organization’s efforts to bring awareness to mental health.

Joe Burrow is best known for throwing touchdowns in front of packed stadiums, but his work off the field is what is garnering attention.

In front of a small crowd in City Hall, the Joe Burrow Foundation was presented a resolution, honoring May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

“To be able to able to have someone so invested in the city of Cincinnati, who can not only boost morale but also help solve some of these systemic issues we’re facing, we’re very fortunate,” stated Councilmember Seth Walsh. “So lucky to have Joe Burrow here, and hopefully, for the long term.”

The Bengals’ star quarterback was not on hand for the recognition but is heavily involved in the work his foundation is doing.

It was founded last fall by Joe and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, as a way to help children experiencing mental illness and support those who are underprivileged and underserved in our community.

Earlier this week, it was announced the Joe Burrow Foundation had recently covered the costs of 20 families receiving mental health treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The Burrow Foundation Executive Director Amy Floyd says it is about helping as many people in as many ways as possible because the need is great.

She says kids are under more pressure than ever before, and they need to know they are not alone.

“It is personal; Robin Burrow was an elementary school principal, and she brought home these stories to Joe,” Floys said. “He heard the challenges that kids are going through, and it’s not gotten any better. It’s gotten worse, and we have to take the time to help these kids. We have to use the voice that Joe has and the platform that he has to do good.”

Floyd also talked Thursday about other work the foundation is doing.

Food insecurity has been a big focus in the past and she says they are working to bring fresh produce markets into schools in time for next school year.

