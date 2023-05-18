Contests
Man pleads guilty to road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway

Court documents say Grant Brown pleaded guilty to felonious assault for a June 2022 road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway in North College Hill.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A Colerain man has pleaded guilty to felonious assault in connection with a case of road rage on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway in June 2022.

North College Hill police said Grant Brown fired at a car, hitting a passenger and nearly hit a child.

Brown will spend three years in prison but was not fined, according to court documents.

Hamilton County prosecutors agreed to the plea deal.

The incident happened on June 8 near the Hamilton Avenue exit, according to North College Hill Police Chief Ryan Schrand.

Chief Schrand said a woman was driving a Jeep with her boyfriend in the passenger seat and the woman’s 11-year-old daughter in the backseat. She tried to pull over because the man was not feeling well.

In the process of pulling over, the woman allegedly cut off Brown who was riding a Kawasaki Ninja 1000 motorcycle.

Chief Schrand said Brown then pulled a 9mm Glock gun from a bag and fired at the Jeep, striking the man in the back and barely missing the 11-year-old.

Court documents say Brown must register as a violent offender when he is released from prison.

