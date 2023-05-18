Millions in medical debt preventing Tri-State boy from life-saving surgery, family says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A New Richmond boy is in need of life-saving surgery, and his family is without the means to pay for it.

River Blank has infantile scoliosis. The condition is an abnormal sideways curve of the spine that affects infants and toddlers.

He won tickets last year to Super Bowl LVI in California. The Blank family called it was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” despite the game result.

Travis Blank, Riber’s dad, says River isn’t just a Bengals superfan, he’s also highly knowledgeable about the team.

“My favorite player is Joe Burrow,” River said Wednesday.

River has undergone five spinal surgeries in his young life and has had to wear more than 30 casts. Now his spine is crushing his lungs and growing into his heart.

A New York doctor has agreed to take on River’s case to perform a vertebral column resection to save his life.

“It’s a big surgery, and it’s a big risky surgery,” Amanda Blank, River’s mother, said.

There’s a 60-70 percent chance that River could end up paralyzed. But Amanda says there’s not room for delay.

As for River, he says his biggest concern about the surgery goes back to his favorite team.

“I’m more worried about missing Bengals games,” he said.

River has a six-week hospital stay ahead of the fall surgery. His parents have assured him they’d deck out the hospital room in orange and black and make sure the game is always on.

The family is now millions in medical debt and they don’t know how to make the surgery possible, let alone secure transportation to and from the appointments. They’s why they’ve set up a fundraiser.

“I don’t like asking for help, but our backs are against the wall,” Travis said. “He deserves to have the very best. That’s all I can say. I mean, if the doctor’s willing to see him and take him on, I’ve got to do whatever I’ve got to do as a parent to make it happen.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.