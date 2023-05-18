Pools open soon amid lifeguard shortage in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The outdoor pool at the Dunham Recreation Center will open next weekend, but they still need lifeguards to be able to open more pools.

“We’re still looking to hire more staff just to create that full complement to open all of our pools again,” says CRC Aquatic Director Ethan Hibbard.

Next Saturday, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission will open three pools: Dunham Recreation Center, McKee and Oakley.

In the following couple of weeks, they plan to open 13 pools in total. There are 23 in their network, but they say that’s still better than the past few years.

“We’ve had to work through some challenges,” explains Hibbard, “And each year brought new challenges to us. This year, we are definitely on the upswing. We’ve been able to get more pools earlier; we’ve been able to hire more staff earlier in the season.”

Hibbard says it all comes down to hiring staff to work at these pools. It’s not just lifeguards. They also have slide attendants and gate staff to hire.

This year, the City of Cincinnati agreed to raise the pay for lifeguards to start at $16 an hour.

You must be 15 years or older to be a lifeguard and undergo screening and hands-on training. During training, you will learn CPR, how to use an AED and water rescue techniques.

But Hibbard says being a lifeguard teaches you skills beyond saving lives.

“Lifeguarding is the first building block that helps you lead to any career you could possibly want,” explains Hibbard. “We have people that have been rocket scientists, teachers, we have nurses. It is a great starting step for any career field and it gets you a lot of experience that you could need for any job. Your soft skills, learning responsibility. Taking on those things at a young age. Lifeguarding is the perfect job for you, and you can make a lot of money and have fun with friends.”

If you work 30 hours a week at $16 an hour and work 15 weeks this summer, you can make more than $7,000 before taxes. That’s enough to pay for room and board at college for a year, buy 2,000 gallons of gas, or 4,800 McChicken sandwiches at McDonald’s.

Each week there is a new training for lifeguards through the CRC.

Hibbard is hopeful if they hire another 80 lifeguards, they can open close to all 23 pools this summer.

Find more information about becoming a lifeguard and which pools will open here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.