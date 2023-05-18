Rash of highway road rages with guns in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fatal road rage shooting of a prominent local businessman on Interstate 75 last weekend is the third road rage incident involving a gun on Hamilton County highways this month.

Two of them that occurred within the same week had deadly consequences.

Michael Sweeney killed in I-75 road rage shooting

And, earlier this week, a Colerain man pleaded guilty to felonious assault in connection with a June 2022 road rage case on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

On May 9, a man died in the fiery crash that closed westbound Interstate I-275 between Five Mile Road and U.S. 52 for nearly six hours in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“A subject in a silver Tiburon was being chased by a subject in a blue Toyota Corolla that threatened the complainant with a firearm before he lost control of his vehicle,” according to Hamilton County emergency radio traffic.

FOX19 NOW talked to one of the drivers involved in this incident.

He told us a vehicle in front of him aggressively slammed on his brakes (”brake-checked him, he described) and then rolled down the window and pointed a gun at him.

The driver with the gun then lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the median and hit a crane doing roadwork.

FOX19 NOW asked the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the case.

The crash report is not yet available.

We asked the coroner’s office for the name of the driver killed and will update this story once we hear back.

On May 4, Stanley Anderson 52, of Elsmere was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Court records and the incident report shows he’s accused of firing his gun at a 37-year-old Walton man’s vehicle on I-275 near Kilby Road in Whitewater Township.

He pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance the following day.

His court-appointed attorney tells FOX19 NOW the allegations are not true and Anderson does not know the other driver.

The most serious charge against Anderson, felonious assault, was dropped when the case went to the grand jury, his attorney confirmed Thursday.

Anderson was indicted earlier this week on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Stanley Anderson Jr. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was on the highway near the Kilby Road exit on another call when he saw a white Kia SUV driving in the fast lane, following very close to a red Ford Mustang around 5:30 p.m., an incident report states.

The Mustang began to drive off the road toward the deputy’s cruiser in the median, the report continues.

The driver stopped near the cruiser and reported to the deputy the driver of the Kia just shot at him on the interstate, a copy of it shows.

The Kia accelerated at a high rate of speed past the Mustang so the deputy gave chase, the report states.

The deputy pulled the Kia over at the end of the exit ramp from southbound I-275 to Kilby Road.

Anderson responded “No,” when the deputy asked if there was a gun in the vehicle and if he fired it on the highway, the report states.

The deputy asked again and Anderson “admitted to there being a firearm behind the passenger seat and that (he) did in fact fire a round on the interstate,” according to the report.

Anderson was taken into custody at that point and placed in the back of the cruiser.

A black .45-caliber handgun was recovered from behind the Kia’s passenger seat, the incident report states.

The gun did not have a full magazine, according to the incident report.

Anderson’s attorney, Brian Goldberg, says no shell casings were found in Anderson’s car or on the highway.

The incident report shows a deputy “attempted to locate the spent shell casings on the interstate where the incident occurred but nothing was recovered.”

The driver of the Mustang told deputies he was in the fast lane on southbound I-275 and switched lanes to let the white Kia pass and then got back into the fast lane.

That’s when the driver of the Kia began to slam on the brakes “in order to ‘brake check’ the Mustang driver, nearly causing him to lose control, the sheriff’s report shows.

The driver of the Mustang tried to catch back up to the Kia to get the license plate and got in front of the vehicle in the fast lane “while the (driver of) the white Kia pointed a pistol out of the window of his vehicle and fired two shots.

While the Mustang driver tried to call 911, he saw the deputy’s cruiser and pulled over to notify him.

Anderson is out of the Hamilton County jail and on house arrest with an electronic monitoring device, court records show.

His attorney said Thursday that Anderson is basically “in jail at home.”

He plans to file a motion with Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch to remove the house arrest requirement.

