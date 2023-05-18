West Chester family’s two dogs perish in devastating house fire

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local mother of nine says her family is left with nothing after their house caught fire on Mother’s Day.

The Anderson family’s home in West Chester sits now with boarded windows and a torched interior.

Tabatha Anderson says the family lost priceless items including childhood pictures.

“I would not want anybody to have to go through this,” she said. “This was our home.”

Anderson and her family lived in the home for 11 years. On Sunday, the family was forced to escape after her sister opened their basement door and saw thick, black smoke.

Anderson and her husband rushed to get all eight people living in the house to safety. Their two dogs weren’t able to make it.

“He had to slide down our stairs with our handicapped child because the smoke was so... you couldn’t see in front of you,” she said.

Anderson is relieved no one was hurt, but she’s devastated at the damage.

“We didn’t even have tooth brushes,” she said of the aftermath. “I was literally in my night gown and my robe. I didn’t even have shoes. We took these shoes out of there because that’s all I have. Literally we are left with nothing.”

The family says they watched crews work on their home for five hours.

They are currently staying with one of their sons, but Anderson says they don’t know what they’re going to do next, as their home is unlivable.

Anderson says the fire caused about $60,000 in damage.

“As blessed as we are that everyone got out, it’s still so overwhelming to not know what you’re going to do the next minute of your life,” she said.

An online fundraiser is set up for the family.

