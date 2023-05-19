Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

19 for a Cure: How to prevent a stroke from happening

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either...
A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot ruptures.(10/11 NOW)
By Dan Wells
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -There are nearly 800,000 stroke victims every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells talks to doctors at Tri-Health about how strokes can be prevented.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 road rage shooting
We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
Court documents say Grant Brown pleaded guilty to felonious assault for a June 2022 road rage...
Man pleads guilty to road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway
Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Kentucky State Police at the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main...
1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say

Latest News

Robbi Robinson, Jr., is accused of hitting his father's girlfriend in the face and then setting...
$1M bond for man accused of setting dad’s girlfriend on fire
Cincinnati police say an 81-year-old Avondale man is in serious but stable condition at a...
81-year-old man seriously hurt in Avondale stabbing
19 for a Cure: How to prevent a stroke from happening
19 For a Cure: Raising Awareness for ALS.
19 For a Cure: Raising ALS Awareness