Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

19 For a Cure: Raising ALS Awareness

19 For a Cure: Raising Awareness for ALS.
19 For a Cure: Raising Awareness for ALS.(WXIX)
By Dan Wells
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Tri-Health is continuing to come together to raise awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells talks to medical professionals who dedicate their lives to finding a cure for this disease.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 road rage shooting
We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
Court documents say Grant Brown pleaded guilty to felonious assault for a June 2022 road rage...
Man pleads guilty to road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway
Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Kentucky State Police at the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main...
1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say

Latest News

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either...
19 for a Cure: How to prevent a stroke from happening
19 For a Cure: Raising ALS Awareness
Shoulder injuries in young athletes are common and can vary in cause and severity depending on...
19 For a Cure: Multi-disciplinary care at Tri-Health helping athletes heal
19 For a Cure: Getting your health taken care of from family to sports medicine
19 For a Cure: Getting your health taken care of from family to sports medicine