$1M bond for man accused of setting dad’s girlfriend on fire

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bond was set at $1 million Friday for the man accused of trying to kill his father’s girlfriend by setting her on fire.

Robbi Robinson, 23, pleaded not guilty to a 5-count indictment charging him with attempted aggravated murder and two counts each of aggravated arson and felonious assault.

The case will return to court on June 15.

The incident happened last week at the family’s Fairfield Township home in the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge.

Police say they discovered the victim, 50-year-old Brenda Scott, lying in the backyard with multiple injuries and severe burns on her body.

Investigators say Scott was in the bedroom when her boyfriend’s son assaulted her and set her on fire, according to a police news release.

Scott fled through a second-story window while a neighbor found her in the backyard and called for help, police have said.

Scott was taken by helicopter to UC Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition at the last check.

Officers caught up with Robinson at the scene later and arrested him on two of the indicted charges.

A motive for the attack has not been released.

