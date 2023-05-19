2 young children die after Cincinnati fire last week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two young Cincinnati children who were critically hurt in an apartment fire last week have succumbed to their injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The children - 5-year-old Addyson and 7-year-old Alijah - were both moved overnight from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to the Hamilton County morgue, coroner’s officials say.

Cincinnati firefighters pulled the girl and boy out of the second story of the burning apartment on Strand Lane in Winton Hills early the morning of Thursday, May 11.

In all, four children and their mother were inside when flames broke out. The mother and two of the children self-evacuated but the other two were trapped upstairs, according to a fire department news release last week.

When crews arrived, they found “heavy fire blowing out the front first-floor windows of an end unit two-story townhouse,” according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters “initiated a rapid attack on the fire with handlines on the first floor while simultaneously advancing crews to the second floor to search for the reported children. Both children were found and quickly removed.....” the news release states.

Addyston was without oxygen for 10-12 minutes and had no brain activity, according to the latest post on a Go Fund Me page for the family.

Alijah was burned on 30% of his body, lost oxygen for 10-12 minutes and had no brain activity, reads the latest post by the children’s grandmother.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The children’s grandmother’s Go Fund Me post indicates it is accidental.

“The fire started when one of the children plugged up their laptop and the fuse blew, we are assuming this is an electrical fire,” the Go Fund Me post states. “They have lost everything. I want to thank CFD for rescuing my grandkids - when everyone is trying to get out of a burning building you courageously go in and there’s not a thank you big enough to express my gratitude.

“I want to thank Winton Hill Academy staff for your donations and for coming to assist my family at the Cincinnati hospital and Columbus hospital. We can’t repay you enough for your kindness. And just so we are clear, Asia, the mother, saved her own kids, despite local news coverage. It’s cruel and traumatic to say the least, to report anything. The police and fire reports tells the tell.”

Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed in a statement the children attended Winton Hills Academy.

“Cincinnati Public Schools is saddened that two students were injured in a fire at an apartment building near Winton Hills Academy. The District’s Crisis Response Team is at school today for students who need additional support.”

Damage at the apartment complex was estimated on the day of the fire to be $110,000.

It was “undetermined at this time” if smoke detectors were present, fire officials said in a news release.

