76-year-old SE Indiana man dies after being badly burned using oxygen while smoking

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A 76-year-old southeastern Indiana man is dead after accidentally being burned at home last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Bobby Johnson of Lawrenceburg was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Fire crews responded to his home in the 900 block of Venturi Drive around 2:30 p.m. on April 14, according to Dearborn County dispatch.

Air Care medical helicopter was called to fly a man with second-degree facial burns to UC hospital, dispatch tells FOX19 NOW.

Lawrenceburg fire officials say Johnson’s face was badly burned when he used oxygen while smoking a cigarette on April 13. His family called 911 once they realized he was hurt.

