81-year-old man seriously hurt in Avondale stabbing

Cincinnati police say an 81-year-old Avondale man is in serious but stable condition at a hospital after his neighbor stabbed him.(file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say an 81-year-old Avondale man is in serious but stable condition at a hospital after his neighbor stabbed him.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 300 block of Forest Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was stabbed so deeply in his abdomen, the kitchen knife penetrated his intestines, police say.

Police have identified a suspect but no charges have been filed yet as they continue to investigate.

A motive for the attack was not released Friday.

