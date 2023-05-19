Bengals rookies road trip to Fort Knox

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 21 Bengals rookies and two veteran players made a 2 and 1/2 hour bus trip Friday to the U.S. Army base at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

It was an opportunity for the young players to see and participate in some drills that soldiers go through.

They were greeted at the base by Commanding General Johnny Davis and his staff.

First-round draft pick Myles Murphy presented the general with an autographed ball.

“I’m from Wisconsin so I’m a big Green Bay fan but today that football means something for not only me but for all of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command,” Davis said.

The players then broke up into groups. Some went to try their hand at a combat simulation. Others went to meet Akaba, Fort Knox’s military chase dog.

The Army obliged by putting one of their trainers in a Patrick Mahomes jersey.

When asked for a volunteer, undrafted rookie halfback Jacob Saylors raised his hand.

Saylors fared well on the first pass and Akaba was unable to bring him down.

“The second time I hear him chomping at my heels. I was a little nervous that second time,” Saylors said.

“It was cool watching the dog chase after him and bite on him a little bit, you know, bite on him a little bit. It was funny,” Murphy said.

Then it was off to the firing range to get in some practice with a military weapon.

“Coming out here on a military base out here at Fort Knox. It was fun. Cool, cool people. I didn’t know you could have this much fun out here on a military base,” Jordan Battle said.

The rookies have already been through their mini-camp with the team and have their sights set on the full training camp which begins on July 2.

