Breeze Airways introducing new nonstop summer flights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A national low-fare airline is adding seasonal nonstop routes from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to its service.

Beginning Friday, May 19, Breeze Airways is offering summer seasonal flights from CVG to Richmond, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida.

Additionally, the airline said in a release Friday that it is rebranding its front seating section as “Breeze Ascent,” an “elevated onboard experience” with perks like larger, recliner-style seats, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze at CVG also offers routes to Charleston, South Carolina, Orange County-Santa Ana, California, Providence, Rhode Island, Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah and San Francisco, California.

The summer seasonal flights to Richmond and Jacksonville are Monday through Friday. Fares start at $49 one way.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and through the Breeze app.

