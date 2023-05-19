Colerain Rescue Team preparing for warm weather water emergencies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As summer approaches, water sports accidents are more likely to occur, and a Tri-State rescue team is making sure water rescue trained firefighters are prepared to respond.

Throughout May, the 54-member Colerain Rescue Team will undergo boat operator training on the Great Miami River.

This training also helps the Colerain Department of Fire and EMS prepare for water-related accidents that occur on both the Great Miami and Whitewater Rivers, such as overturned kayaks, boating accidents, medical emergencies and tubing incidents.

Because it can take time for rescue units to respond to 9-1-1 calls, The Colerain Rescue Team advises the following tips to enjoy your time on the water and prevent a water emergency:

First and foremost, wear a lifejacket and a helmet

Don’t drink while boating or paddling

Call someone and make them aware of your location before you go into water and when you come out of the water

Dress accordingly in case you wind up in the water

Pick a river where the water conditions match your skill level

Practice how to safely re-enter into your canoe, kayak, raft or tube before it is needed to be done in open water

Be off the water by sunset or before visibility decreases

