Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Colerain Rescue Team preparing for warm weather water emergencies

Throughout May, the Colerain Rescue Team will be conducting Boat Operator Training on the Great...
Throughout May, the Colerain Rescue Team will be conducting Boat Operator Training on the Great Miami River.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As summer approaches, water sports accidents are more likely to occur, and a Tri-State rescue team is making sure water rescue trained firefighters are prepared to respond.

Throughout May, the 54-member Colerain Rescue Team will undergo boat operator training on the Great Miami River.

This training also helps the Colerain Department of Fire and EMS prepare for water-related accidents that occur on both the Great Miami and Whitewater Rivers, such as overturned kayaks, boating accidents, medical emergencies and tubing incidents.

Because it can take time for rescue units to respond to 9-1-1 calls, The Colerain Rescue Team advises the following tips to enjoy your time on the water and prevent a water emergency:

  • First and foremost, wear a lifejacket and a helmet
  • Don’t drink while boating or paddling
  • Call someone and make them aware of your location before you go into water and when you come out of the water
  • Dress accordingly in case you wind up in the water
  • Pick a river where the water conditions match your skill level
  • Practice how to safely re-enter into your canoe, kayak, raft or tube before it is needed to be done in open water
  • Be off the water by sunset or before visibility decreases

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 road rage shooting
We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
Court documents say Grant Brown pleaded guilty to felonious assault for a June 2022 road rage...
Man pleads guilty to road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway
Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Kentucky State Police at the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main...
1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say

Latest News

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either...
19 for a Cure: How to prevent a stroke from happening
Cincinnati police say an 81-year-old Avondale man is in serious but stable condition at a...
81-year-old man seriously hurt in Avondale stabbing
19 for a Cure: How to prevent a stroke from happening
19 For a Cure: Raising Awareness for ALS.
19 For a Cure: Raising ALS Awareness
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say