Driver killed in AA highway collision, troopers say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a white 2018 Toyota Corolla died after a crash occurred on the AA Highway in Bracken County Friday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say that just before 10 a.m. Detective Matthew Purvis was traveling on the highway when he saw a multi-vehicle accident blocking the road.

During the investigation, troopers discovered a white 2018 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on the AA Highway when the driver crossed the center line and hit a red 2021 Ford Explorer head-on, troopers said.

An additional vehicle, a gray 2023 Kia K5, also had damage from the crash but did not hit the Toyota or the Ford, troopers said.

KSP says the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Kia was uninjured.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

