Former Hillcrest employee accused of sexual contact with teen pleads not guilty

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Hillcrest employee accused of a sex crime has pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Hamilton County prosecutors say they believe Francine Thomas was working at Hillcrest through a contracted service provider, Rite of Passage, when she allegedly sexually abused a 15-year-old on March 13.

Hillcrest’s program is for teen boys who have mental or behavioral issues.

The accusations against Thomas led to county officials moving 18 boys out of the facility.

Program officials say Thomas was immediately fired after they learned about the allegations, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court is also terminating its contract with Rite of Passage which contracts through the court and Hamilton County Job and Family Services to run the residential program.

Thomas’s bond was set at $10,000.

If she does get out of jail, she will have to wear an ankle monitor and has to stay away from the victim.

Thomas is due back in court on May 31.

