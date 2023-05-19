Law enforcement honors fallen Springfield Township officer during memorial service, parade in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The annual Hamilton County Law Enforcement parade occurred Friday morning to honor those killed while serving and protecting local communities, including Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin.

Unwin, 31, was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call when he lost control of his cruiser and crashed in North College Hill in March. The other driver, William Dunson, also died due to the crash, according to Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley.

“Unfortunately, because of the nature of our jobs... and individuals who refuse to obey the rules of law of our society... we know Tim’s name will not be the last,” Chief Bley said.

His friend in the department says not having him at the parade hurt deeply.

“When this hits home, it’s different than just ‘hey, we see a P.D. is going through something,’ this actually is our P.D., and it’s our best friend. So it hits home, and the respect the entire city has given us is, I don’t even know how you put it into words,” Officer Justin Aichele said.

The Springfield Township officers say the support is helping them carry through this difficult time.

“I know I will never fully understand why these tragedies happen... but we must take each of them and make us stronger and better in everything we do... in their honor,” Chief Bley said.

