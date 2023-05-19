Man facing charges in I-75 crash that killed two, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been indicted in connection with a February crash on I-75 north that killed two people.

Matthew Hayden is facing a list of charges including four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault, according to court records.

Cincinnati police say Hayden, 43, was driving a Chevy Silverado outside the marked lanes on I-75 when he struck the rear of a Chevy Cobalt that was stopped on the right shoulder.

Police say the Cobalt was pushed into George Jordan, 62, who was on foot, and then into a stopped van.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayden’s pickup then hit another car.

Charlie Harris, 71, was a passenger in the front seat of the car and a 7-year-old boy was in the back seat.

The 7-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Harris died several days later at the hospital.

Hayden was not hurt.

