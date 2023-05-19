Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man facing charges in I-75 crash that killed two, court docs say

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been indicted in connection with a February crash on I-75 north that killed two people.

Matthew Hayden is facing a list of charges including four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault, according to court records.

Cincinnati police say Hayden, 43, was driving a Chevy Silverado outside the marked lanes on I-75 when he struck the rear of a Chevy Cobalt that was stopped on the right shoulder.

Police say the Cobalt was pushed into George Jordan, 62, who was on foot, and then into a stopped van.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayden’s pickup then hit another car.

Charlie Harris, 71, was a passenger in the front seat of the car and a 7-year-old boy was in the back seat.

The 7-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Harris died several days later at the hospital.

Hayden was not hurt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 road rage shooting
We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
Court documents say Grant Brown pleaded guilty to felonious assault for a June 2022 road rage...
Man pleads guilty to road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway
Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Kentucky State Police at the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main...
1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3 p.m.
UC influences region's economic base by $22.7 billion
FOX19 NOW at 3 p.m.
Truck rolls into Ohio River
Bengals first-round draft pick Myles Murphy presented the Commanding General at Fort Knox an...
Bengals rookies road trip to Fort Knox
Cincinnati Police Memorial is located on Ezzard Charles Drive, directly across the street from...
Law enforcement honors fallen Springfield Township officer during memorial service, parade in downtown Cincinnati
Teenagers between 13 and 17 will be able to ride in an Uber alone starting Monday.
Uber to allow 13-17-year-olds to ride alone starting Monday