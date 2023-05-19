Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police investigate after ShotSpotter reports 29 rounds fired near UC

Cincinnati police are investigating after a gunshot detection system reported 29 rounds were...
Cincinnati police are investigating after a gunshot detection system reported 29 rounds were fired near the University of Cincinnati early Friday.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after their gunshot detection system reported 29 rounds fired near the University of Cincinnati early Friday.

Multiple police cruisers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to West University and Jefferson avenues and Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

ShotSpotter warned 18 shots were fired at West University and Jefferson avenues and an additional 11 were fired near Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, according to District 5 Cincinnati police.

UC Public Safety issued two immediate alerts warning people on campus “If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed. More info soon.”

Cincinnati police determined no one was shot or hurt and UC Public Safety issued an “All Clear” update 10 minutes later.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 road rage shooting
We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
Court documents say Grant Brown pleaded guilty to felonious assault for a June 2022 road rage...
Man pleads guilty to road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway
Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Kentucky State Police at the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main...
1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say

Latest News

A 76-year-old southeastern Indiana man who died this week suffered second-degree burns to his...
76-year-old SE Indiana man dies after being badly burned using oxygen while smoking
Overnight Forecast
Police searching for driver who fled crash with scooter rider in Walnut Hills
Police searching for driver who fled crash with scooter rider in Walnut Hills
Tri-State man skating unlikely path to represent USA in the Paralympics
Tri-State man skating unlikely path to represent Team USA in the Paralympics