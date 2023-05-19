Police investigate after ShotSpotter reports 29 rounds fired near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after their gunshot detection system reported 29 rounds fired near the University of Cincinnati early Friday.
Multiple police cruisers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to West University and Jefferson avenues and Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
ShotSpotter warned 18 shots were fired at West University and Jefferson avenues and an additional 11 were fired near Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, according to District 5 Cincinnati police.
UC Public Safety issued two immediate alerts warning people on campus “If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed. More info soon.”
Cincinnati police determined no one was shot or hurt and UC Public Safety issued an “All Clear” update 10 minutes later.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
