Police investigate after ShotSpotter reports 29 rounds fired near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after their gunshot detection system reported 29 rounds fired near the University of Cincinnati early Friday.

Multiple police cruisers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to West University and Jefferson avenues and Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

ShotSpotter warned 18 shots were fired at West University and Jefferson avenues and an additional 11 were fired near Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, according to District 5 Cincinnati police.

UC Public Safety issued two immediate alerts warning people on campus “If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed. More info soon.”

Cincinnati police determined no one was shot or hurt and UC Public Safety issued an “All Clear” update 10 minutes later.

UC Emergency- Police responding to emergency reported on Jefferson and University. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed. More info — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) May 19, 2023

UC Emergency- Police on scene of emergency at Jefferson and University. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant / take action as needed. More info soon. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) May 19, 2023

UC Emergency: Police have responded to Jefferson/University area for shots fired. The area was checked and no threat was located. Normal activities can resume. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) May 19, 2023

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.