Police searching for driver who fled crash with scooter rider in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a hit-skip left a scooter rider hurt in Walnut Hills.

Jakob Kramer-Jensen says they were riding a scooter in the crosswalk at the intersection of Gilbert Avenue and Eden Park Drive last Thursday night when a car hit them and took off.

They say the incident sent them to the emergency room and has since caused unbearable physical and emotional trauma.

“I got flown backwards and I tried to brace myself with my wrist I think,” Kramer-Jensen said. “I was in shock. It was a lot all at once.”

Kramer-Jensen says they’re searching for answers and justice.

“I didn’t think they’d speed up as soon as I started to cross the street,” Kramer-Jensen said. “The scooter went straight into the right passenger side door... after that it was just pure shock and adrenaline.”

Kramer-Jensen says they were admitted to the ER at Mercy Health with injuries including multiple fractures in their hand and wrist and bruises up and down their legs.

“It was in a walk lane. I just remember crying about that specifically and thinking that I wanted justice for anyone who’s had to deal with that,” they said.

Kramer-Jensen explains they live a block away from the crash and that this ordeal makes them fearful to ride their scooter. They say now they’re doing their best to navigate the physical, mental and emotional stress of unexpected medical expenses and possibly being out of work for months.

“I’m a bartender. I cannot work,” Kramer-Jensen said. “I cannot do my job whatsoever at all. Makes life very hard right now.”

Kramer-Jensen is now demanding more be done to protect bike riders and pedestrians in the area.

“Big picture, I think we need more bike lanes period. And I think we need bike lanes that are guarded too,” Kramer-Jensen said. “Education about it as well.”

Kramer-Jensen is also pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.

“I definitely wouldn’t leave someone on the side of the road, just because I knew they were living after I hit them,” Kramer-Jensen said. “I think where I’m really hurt emotionally is trying to deal with it.”

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040. Callers can remain anonymous and could be rewarded for their information.

You can also submit a tip online here.

