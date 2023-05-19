Woman who went missing in Norwood found
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 80-year-old woman who went missing Thursday night has been found.
Margo Cooper had last been seen leaving her daughter’s car on Montgomery Road in Norwood, police say.
