Woman who went missing in Norwood found

Margo Cooper
Margo Cooper(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 80-year-old woman who went missing Thursday night has been found.

Margo Cooper had last been seen leaving her daughter’s car on Montgomery Road in Norwood, police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Event held to help Tri-State veterans find new opportunities
