Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Rain Friday night with a stretch of sunshine on the way

Temperatures warm up too once the rain moves out of the tri-state
Tracking showers and possible rumbles of thunder Friday night into early Saturday morning.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Though much of the day is dry, we can’t rule out a pop-up shower in the evening.

The Cincinnati Reds are back in town as they face off against the New York Yankees at 6:40 at Great American Ballpark. The game will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but there will be chances for showers during the game especially towards the end of the game. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at the first pitch.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will be widespread overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, which will be good for the gardens and crops in the tri-state. Showers linger into Saturday morning, though will be out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area by the 10am.

Total rainfall amounts between Friday morning through Saturday morning will range between 0.10″ to 0.50″ with locally higher amounts possible in brief downpours Friday night.

Skies will clear out Saturday afternoon with sunshine in the evening - great conditions are expected for FC Cincinnati as they face off against Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium. Temperatures at kick off will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant with low humidity and abundant sunshine with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll be in a warming trend next week with quiet conditions! Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all have morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 road rage shooting
We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
Court documents say Grant Brown pleaded guilty to felonious assault for a June 2022 road rage...
Man pleads guilty to road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway
Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Kentucky State Police at the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main...
1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say

Latest News

Ahead of the Storm - Part 2
Showers develop Friday night, clearing on Saturday
Ahead of the Storm - Part 1
Frank Marzullo
Mainly Dry This Weekend