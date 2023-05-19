Rain Friday night with a stretch of sunshine on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Though much of the day is dry, we can’t rule out a pop-up shower in the evening.

The Cincinnati Reds are back in town as they face off against the New York Yankees at 6:40 at Great American Ballpark. The game will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but there will be chances for showers during the game especially towards the end of the game. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at the first pitch.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will be widespread overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, which will be good for the gardens and crops in the tri-state. Showers linger into Saturday morning, though will be out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area by the 10am.

Total rainfall amounts between Friday morning through Saturday morning will range between 0.10″ to 0.50″ with locally higher amounts possible in brief downpours Friday night.

Skies will clear out Saturday afternoon with sunshine in the evening - great conditions are expected for FC Cincinnati as they face off against Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium. Temperatures at kick off will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant with low humidity and abundant sunshine with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll be in a warming trend next week with quiet conditions! Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all have morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies!

