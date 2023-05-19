Contests
Termites & ant problems increasing as the weather gets warmer

The best thing you can do to get rid of pests is reach out to professionals
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is getting warmer as summer approaches which brings people outside but it can also bring pests inside.

There are some common misconceptions about eliminating termites and ants.

“A lot of times when it comes to termite issues especially, we find that people go, ‘oh they’re just flying ants,’ and before they know it their floors are getting soft,” said Kurt Scherzinger, President of ScherZinger Pest Control.

More bugs are out because of higher temperatures outside and they will find ways inside homes.

“You’ll see loose wings laying around. The biggest thing is don’t sweep them up and throw them all away because then a professional won’t be able to identify them because there are also ant ‘swarmers’ that will come out from time to time. The key is proper identification to know if you’re dealing with ants or termites,” Scherzinger said.

Scherzinger also says that carpenter ants can be a problem, especially with porch or deck posts.

“When it comes to termites and certain types of ants, those are things you don’t really want to try to tackle yourself do it yourself products, especially for termites are almost noneffective whatsoever,” he said.

According to Scherzinger, you’ll want to contact a professional to help.

“The biggest key with any insect infestation is don’t freak out, we [professionals] can one hundred percent solve it,” he said.

ScherZinger also has a pest identifier on their website, which you can see here.

