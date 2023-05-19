Contests
Uber to allow 13-17-year-olds to ride alone starting Monday

By Amber Jayanth
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Starting Monday, teenagers between 13 and 17 can ride in an Uber alone but with a parent or caretaker’s permission.

This can come in handy for some parents, but other people, including drivers, may have concerns.

Full-time Uber driver Dustin Peters says he loves his job, but he is not sure he loves the new policy.

“We know all kids aren’t respectful. They’re young. Just like any adult, we have adults that say false stuff happened. Now we have younger kids getting in these cars without adults. Who knows what they are going to turn around and say the driver has or has not done. Even with the adults, I had to invest into a dashcam that faces out and in to record at all times in my car,” Peters said.

Previously, the company had a policy that required users to be at least 18, but Uber says many parents ignored the rule.

Parents and caretakers can create an account for their teenagers in select cities, including Cincinnati.

Once parents book a ride for their teenager, the passenger must give the driver a PIN. The app records the audio during the ride, and the parent can follow the trip’s progress.

Parents can also contact the Uber driver or the customer support team anytime during the ride.

Peters says that drivers can also opt out of giving rides to teenagers during the test period.

”I think I am going to be one of the ones that do wait. I kind of want to see how these other drivers do. We want to get you guys where you want to go, but we just have to make sure everyone is respectful to their drivers,” Peters said.

Only highly-rated experienced drivers will be allowed to provide rides to unaccompanied teenagers, Uber stated.

