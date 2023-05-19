Warmer weather, more pests and termites across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As temperatures continue to rise across the Tri-State, more bugs are out and will find ways inside homes.

A local exterminator shared tips with FOX19 NOW about what to do and common misconceptions about eliminating pests.

“A lot of times when it comes to termite issues, especially, we find that people go ‘Oh, they’re just flying ants,’ and before they know it, their floors are getting soft,” said Scherzinger Pest Control president Kurt Scherzinger.

Additionally, Scherzinger says that carpenter ants can also be a problem with porch or deck posts.

“You’ll see loose wings lying around,” Scherzinger says. “The biggest thing is don’t sweep them up and throw them all away because then a professional won’t be able to identify them because there’s also ant swarmers that will come out from time to time. And the key is proper identification to know if you’re dealing with ants or termites.”

Scherzinger’s advice is to contact a professional and adds that some professionals also have ways you can submit a photo to help identify the pest you’re dealing with.

“The biggest key with any insect infestation is, don’t freak out, we can one hundred percent solve it,” he says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the story’s headline in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.