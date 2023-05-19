Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Warmer weather, more pests and termites across the Tri-State

By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As temperatures continue to rise across the Tri-State, more bugs are out and will find ways inside homes.

A local exterminator shared tips with FOX19 NOW about what to do and common misconceptions about eliminating pests.

“A lot of times when it comes to termite issues, especially, we find that people go ‘Oh, they’re just flying ants,’ and before they know it, their floors are getting soft,” said Scherzinger Pest Control president Kurt Scherzinger.

Additionally, Scherzinger says that carpenter ants can also be a problem with porch or deck posts.

“You’ll see loose wings lying around,” Scherzinger says. “The biggest thing is don’t sweep them up and throw them all away because then a professional won’t be able to identify them because there’s also ant swarmers that will come out from time to time. And the key is proper identification to know if you’re dealing with ants or termites.”

Scherzinger’s advice is to contact a professional and adds that some professionals also have ways you can submit a photo to help identify the pest you’re dealing with.

“The biggest key with any insect infestation is, don’t freak out, we can one hundred percent solve it,” he says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the story’s headline in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 road rage shooting
We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
Court documents say Grant Brown pleaded guilty to felonious assault for a June 2022 road rage...
Man pleads guilty to road rage incident on Ronald Reagan Highway
Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Kentucky State Police at the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main...
1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati police say an 81-year-old Avondale man is in serious but stable condition at a...
81-year-old man seriously hurt in Avondale stabbing
Kentucky troopers were at the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Bracken...
Driver killed in AA highway collision, troopers say
FOX19 NOW at 3 p.m.
Veteran's Village comes to Clermont County
FOX19 NOW at 3 p.m.
Ex-Hillcrest Academy employee accused of sexual contact with teen pleads not guilty
AllWorth Advice: Long-Term Health Care