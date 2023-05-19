Watch world’s fastest known animal at the Mercantile Library

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The public can now watch the world’s fastest-known animal, the peregrine falcon, nesting along with its babies right on top of the Mercantile Library in Cincinnati.

The nest is outside a window on the 11th floor of the Mercantile Library located on Walnut and 5th Street.

“We are an institution that is about education and experiences, and this is a pretty great one,” says Mercantile Library Executive Director John Faherty, “And we have learned a lot about these falcons over the years.”

John Faherty has a bird’s eye view of these falcons as they go hunting between downtown Cincinnati and even across the river to Newport and Covington. These are known as the fastest animals in the world called Peregrine Falcons.

Several years ago, these raptors were endangered thanks to DDT which is used in insecticides. It’s the same chemical that harmed Eagles too. Now they’re back and thriving!

There are three babies in this family called eyases. One egg did not hatch.

Faherty says one of the babies, born just a couple of weeks ago, is showing signs of weakness. If that continues, a company called Raptor INC will relocate the falcon so it can get the care it needs.

“Nature plays by its own rules, and it’s not always pretty,” explains Faherty.

If you are watching the live feed, be aware that you may see some of that not-so-pretty nature The falcons often eat birds that mom or dad will bring to them.

This is not the first time these falcons have nested here at the Mercantile Library. These young babies will leave the nest in a couple of months to learn how to fly. And hopefully, another family of falcons will take their place!

