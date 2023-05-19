Contests
Wild high-speed police chase ends with suspect rescued from Ohio River

One person in custody following overnight chase that ends in Ohio River
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wild, high-speed multi-jurisdictional police chase ended with the suspect being rescued as he tried to swim across the Ohio River from Newport to downtown Cincinnati, police say.

Firefighters in a Cincinnati Fire Department rescue boat pulled the suspect out of the water just before 2 a.m. Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

He was OK, they said, but taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to get checked out as a precaution.

The man, whose name was not released, was wanted for violations of temporary protection orders, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.

Springfield Township police began pursuing him about an hour earlier, near Balboa Drive and Cabot Drive, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

The chase ended up on the Kentucky side of the river, near Newport on the Levee.

That’s where he jumped in, Cincinnati police say.

It was not immediately clear what he did with the vehicle.

Police in northern Kentucky are investigating whether he left it somewhere in a wooded area near the riverbank near Newport.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

