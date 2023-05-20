Contests
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Clinton County head-on collision, troopers say

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal collision in Clinton County Friday night.
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal collision in Clinton County Friday night.(WSAW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead, and three others are hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Clinton County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Clinton County dispatch says the crash occurred at U.S. 68 and Champlin Road just before 7 p.m.

Troopers say Kara Metz, 22, was driving a 2014 Toyota Scion TC north on U.S. 68 and attempted to pass multiple vehicles when she hit a 2009 Ford Focus driven by 82-year-old Thomas Cogan.

The passenger in the Toyota, Heidi Wright, 20, died at the scene, OHSP said.

Troopers say Metz and her infant, who was in the car at the time of the crash, were taken via ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Cogan was initially taken by ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital and then relayed to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, OHSP adds.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

