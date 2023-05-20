Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is something for everyone to enjoy in Downtown Cincinnati this weekend.

Food, drinks, live music, and of course, the Reds vs. Yankees at Great American Ballpark.

We sent FOX19 NOW’s Payton Marshall down into the heart of it all.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.