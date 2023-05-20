Contests
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend

A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
By Payton Marshall
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is something for everyone to enjoy in Downtown Cincinnati this weekend.

Food, drinks, live music, and of course, the Reds vs. Yankees at Great American Ballpark.

We sent FOX19 NOW’s Payton Marshall down into the heart of it all.

