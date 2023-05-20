No arrest 6 months after man found stabbed to death in shipping container

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly six months after a man was found stabbed to death in a shipping container on his property in Pierce Township, the search continues for his killer.

Police say they discovered the body of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva in the container in a secluded area near his home on State Route 749 around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2022.

No arrests have been made in his death.

“We believe that this was a targeted event. We don’t think that this was a random act of violence,” Pierce Township Police Department Investigator Kevin Barkley said.

Barkley says Eva did construction work and had been living at the home in Pierce Township for two years after moving from Northern Kentucky.

“This is the most heinous crime that my agency has seen to date. He was there for approximately two to three hours,” Barkley said. “He was discovered by his fiancé after he hadn’t shown up for work.”

Officers say Eva was using the shipping container using as a shed garage.

“What strikes me as most unusual is how personal it was. It was on his property, in a secluded area of his property, inside that shipping container that was fairly new to the property,” said Barkley.

Eva and his fiancé planned to get married in Dec. 2022.

“It was very devastating. No one wants to hear that a loved one has passed, especially in the manner that Kenny was found. We’re throwing every resource we have at our disposal in getting justice for Kenny,” Barkley said.

He says his team has invested more than 1,000 hours in the case and is working with multiple law enforcement agencies including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to bring Eva’s family closure.

“The most frustrating is probably the lack of cooperation that we have received from the circle of people that were most associated with Kenny during his passing,” Barkley said.

Now he’s urging anyone who has any information about the case to share what they know.

“This is a very high priority for us. If you know something, say something. If you hear something, reach out. Everything counts,” Barkley said.

Anyone who thinks they might know something about Eva’s murder is encouraged to reach out to the Pierce Township Police Department directly.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 and you can remain anonymous.

