Sunshine Prevails!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies will clear out Saturday late morning and the humidity will drop with sunshine in the evening - great conditions are expected for FC Cincinnati as they face off against Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium. Temperatures at kick off will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant with low humidity and abundant sunshine with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll be in a warming trend next week with quiet conditions! Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all have morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies!

