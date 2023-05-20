Two facing charges after 2-year-old reportedly overdosed, sheriff’s report says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people have been indicted after a 2-year-old reportedly overdosed on suboxone, a report from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says.

Isaac Hafer and Tiffany Fitzpatrick are both facing two counts of endangering children, the indictment reads.

Documents from the sheriff’s show deputies and paramedics were sent to a home on March 8 for a report of an overdose.

According to the documents, a woman called and said her sister had messaged her on Facebook that a 2-year-old had gotten ahold of suboxone. The woman said this isn’t the first time it has happened, according to the offense report.

Investigators say the toddler had somehow ingested the drug.

Suboxone is a medication made up of two opioids that are used to help people battling addiction overcome withdrawal symptoms.

Deputies say the girl was hospitalized but survived.

Hafer and Fitzpatrick’s relationship isn’t clear but court records show they live together in Batavia.

Court records show both Hafter and Fitzpatrick have bonded out of jail.

Their next court date isn’t listed.

