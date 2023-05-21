Contests
1 juvenile shot in Winton Hills, police say

Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound.(WSAW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a felonious assault/shooting in Winton Hills Saturday night involving a juvenile victim.

Police say they responded to the 5300 block of Holland Drive at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found one male juvenile with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was transported to UC Medical Center by the Cincinnati Fire Department & EMS and is listed in stable condition at this time.

District Five police have confirmed that this investigation is in its preliminary stage and will be ongoing.

FOX19NOW will continue to update this story as more details become available.

