1 juvenile shot in Winton Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a felonious assault/shooting in Winton Hills Saturday night involving a juvenile victim.

Police say they responded to the 5300 block of Holland Drive at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found one male juvenile with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was transported to UC Medical Center by the Cincinnati Fire Department & EMS and is listed in stable condition at this time.

District Five police have confirmed that this investigation is in its preliminary stage and will be ongoing.

