2 people killed in Warren County crash, troopers say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people died after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Warren County Saturday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred on State Route 48 at the intersection of East Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township around 11:36 p.m.

During the investigation, Mary Huelsman, 57, was driving a 2022 Kia Telluride southbound on SR 48 and hit a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound on Lytle Five Points Road, according to OHSP.

Troopers say both vehicles went off the right side of the road and hit a wooden utility pole.

Huelsman was taken to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Troopers say both people inside the Chevrolet were pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP has not identified the occupants who died.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

