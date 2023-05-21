Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 people killed in Warren County crash, troopers say

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people died after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Warren County Saturday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred on State Route 48 at the intersection of East Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township around 11:36 p.m.

During the investigation, Mary Huelsman, 57, was driving a 2022 Kia Telluride southbound on SR 48 and hit a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound on Lytle Five Points Road, according to OHSP.

Troopers say both vehicles went off the right side of the road and hit a wooden utility pole.

Huelsman was taken to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Troopers say both people inside the Chevrolet were pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP has not identified the occupants who died.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
FILE IMAGE
Two facing charges after 2-year-old reportedly overdosed, sheriff’s report says
A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend
Kentucky troopers were at the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Bracken...
Driver killed in AA highway collision, troopers say
Nearly six months after Kenneth Eva was found stabbed to death in a shipping container on his...
No arrest 6 months after man found stabbed to death in shipping container

Latest News

Sunday 7am
Cincinnati Kidney Walk takes place downtown
City Connect Event at Findlay Market
City Connect Event at Findlay Market
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday night outside of Walgreens.
Pedestrian fatally struck near UC, per Cincinnati police
Hundreds gathered on bikes Saturday at the memorial for fallen officer, Sonny Kim.
Final memorial ride honors fallen officers during National Police Week