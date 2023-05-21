Akron Zoo hosts ‘Zoothing Hour’ for sensory-inclusive experience

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Zoo is opening their gates an hour early once a month for “guests with different abilities” who may not like loud noises or crowds so they can see the animals before the general public.

“Zoothing Hour” begins at 9 a.m. on these dates:

June 4

July 15

July 6

Sept. 16

Zoothing Boo at the Zoo will return on Oct. 28.

Akron Zoo said it is excited to offer its first Zoothing Wild Lights on Dec. 7.

“As part of our sensory inclusion program, the Akron Zoo offers various resources to help make your visit possible including sensory bags, weighted lap pads, ‘Quiet Areas’ and ‘Headphone Zones’ throughout the park, a Guest Comfort Station, and more,” Akron Zoo said.

The zoo opens to the general public at 10 a.m.

[ Click here for more information on the Akron Zoo “Zoothing Hours’ ]

