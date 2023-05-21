Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Akron Zoo hosts ‘Zoothing Hour’ for sensory-inclusive experience

Akron Zoo hosts ‘Zoothing Hour’ for sensory-inclusive experience
Akron Zoo hosts ‘Zoothing Hour’ for sensory-inclusive experience(Akron Zoo)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Zoo is opening their gates an hour early once a month for “guests with different abilities” who may not like loud noises or crowds so they can see the animals before the general public.

“Zoothing Hour” begins at 9 a.m. on these dates:

  • June 4
  • July 15
  • July 6
  • Sept. 16

Zoothing Boo at the Zoo will return on Oct. 28.

Akron Zoo said it is excited to offer its first Zoothing Wild Lights on Dec. 7.

“As part of our sensory inclusion program, the Akron Zoo offers various resources to help make your visit possible including sensory bags, weighted lap pads, ‘Quiet Areas’ and ‘Headphone Zones’ throughout the park, a Guest Comfort Station, and more,” Akron Zoo said.

The zoo opens to the general public at 10 a.m.

[ Click here for more information on the Akron Zoo “Zoothing Hours’ ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
FILE IMAGE
Two facing charges after 2-year-old reportedly overdosed, sheriff’s report says
A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend
Kentucky troopers were at the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Bracken...
Driver killed in AA highway collision, troopers say
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday night outside of Walgreens.
Pedestrian fatally struck near UC, per Cincinnati police

Latest News

Summerfair Cincinnati runs from June 2-4 at Coney Island.
Summerfair Cincinnati returns to Coney Island in June
Photo via Facebook/The City Flea.
LIST: 6 May events happening in the Tri-State
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.
LIST: 7 Tri-State events to celebrate the 53rd Earth Day
Greater Cincinnati Earth Day festival Saturday in Blue Ash
Greater Cincinnati Earth Day festival Saturday in Blue Ash
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Bridgetown
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Bridgetown