City Connect Event at Findlay Market
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday was a special day for Reds fans at Findlay Market as they gathered for The City Connect Event.
FOX19′s Catherine Bodak shows us what fans got to experience.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.