City Connect Event at Findlay Market

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday was a special day for Reds fans at Findlay Market as they gathered for The City Connect Event.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak shows us what fans got to experience.

