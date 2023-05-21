Final memorial ride honors fallen officers during National Police Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday marked the eighth and final Sonny Kim Fallen Officers Memorial ride.

“I always had the heart for all officers and I always had respect for them so it’s an honor to be able to ride for the ones that we’ve lost,” said Michael King.

Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim was shot and killed in 2015.

“It was a very tragic event and it really touched a lot of us,” said Rich Brown. “We’re trying to keep his [Officer Sonny Kim’s] legacy alive here and keep, you know, the honor and the sacrifice it takes to be a police officer.”

Organizers created the memorial ride in 2016, a year after the tragic loss of Officer Kim.

“No officer deserves to lose their life in the line of duty,” said Duyane Ernst, co-founder of the Regulators Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. “The way Sonny lived his life, I have a lot of respect for him.”

Hundreds of bikers participated in the final ride, calling it bittersweet.

“It’s very emotional for us to do this, to do this ride for Sonny and for all fallen officers,” said Fred Fatute, co-founder of the Regulators Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Fatute said the Memorial ride has raised over $100,000 for charities within the past year. All of the funds are donated to charities that support the families of fallen officers. You can learn more, by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.