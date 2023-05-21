Contests
Hundreds gather at annual Spring Vendor Fair and Bellevue Independent Schools Spring Art Walk

The annual Spring Fest & Student Art Walk took place in Bellevue Saturday.
The annual Spring Fest & Student Art Walk took place in Bellevue Saturday.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hundreds of people gathered in Bellevue, KY Saturday for the annual Spring Vendor Fair & Bellevue Independent Schools Spring Art Walk.

Students art work from Grandview Elementary and Bellevue High School were displayed on the windows of businesses along Fairfield and Washington Avenues.

FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery has the story:

