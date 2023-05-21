Contests
Pedestrian fatally struck near UC, per CPD

Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday night outside of Walgreens.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are currently at the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Corryville that happened Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m., police confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Walgreens parking lot on Corry St.

The incident is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit, according to police.

This is a developing story.

