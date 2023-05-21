Pedestrian fatally struck near UC, per CPD
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are currently at the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Corryville that happened Saturday night.
Shortly after 11:15 p.m., police confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Walgreens parking lot on Corry St.
The incident is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit, according to police.
This is a developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.