Stretch of sunshine and warmth on the way!

A dry and warm weather pattern takes shape
A tranquil weather pattern shapes up in the tri-state and delivers warm conditions along with the sunshine!
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cool conditions come overnight with clear skies and north winds dropping temperatures in the mid 40s.

After a chilly start, Sunday will be seasonably warm thanks to abundant sunshine! Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s.

The first half of the work week will be sunny and in a warming trend with highs on Monday in the upper 70s and Tuesday and Wednesday will each be in the low 80s in the afternoon!

A front moving in from the north will sweep through the area on Wednesday evening into Wednesday night/early Thursday morning and drop temperatures a bit, but nothing drastic. There will also be no rain associated with this front, though mid-to-high level clouds will move with the front.

Thursday will be back in the mid 70s and once again, a warming trend will begin going into Memorial Day Weekend!

Highs on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 50s!

