Sunshine and warmth to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear skies are expected once again overnight in the tri-state as lows drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Areas of patchy river fog are possible, but not expected to be widespread.

You may notice a milky haze in the sky along with the sun having an orange or red hue - that’s due to wildfires in Alberta, Canada. It isn’t affecting air quality because the smoke is high above the ground, but it will mean skies won’t be as blue as usual through Tuesday.

The first half of the work week will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and in a warming trend with highs on Monday in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday and Wednesday will each be in the low 80s in the afternoon with sunshine!

A front moving in from the north will sweep through the area on Wednesday evening into Wednesday night/early Thursday morning and drop temperatures a bit, but nothing drastic. There will also be no rain associated with this front, though mid-to-high level clouds will move with the front.

Thursday will be mild in the lower 70s and once again, a warming trend will begin going into Memorial Day Weekend!

Friday will be seasonable in the mid 70s under sunny skies.

Highs on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 50s!

Rain chances increase along with an increase in humidity will be in the tri-state in by the middle of the following week - the first days of June!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.