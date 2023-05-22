Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 missing boys found dead in separate rivers, police say

Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.
Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.(New York Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two boys in New York reported missing last week were found dead in two separate rivers, according to police.

The 11-year-old and 13-year-old boys were both seen together in Harlem between May 13 and May 13.

Authorities said both of the boys were believed to be friends. Police said they connected the two missing cases to one another.

The boys’ bodies were found over two miles apart from one another.

The New York Police Department said the investigations into their deaths remain ongoing.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for each of the boys, according to a NYPD spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
FILE IMAGE
Two facing charges after 2-year-old reportedly overdosed, sheriff’s report says
A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend
Kentucky troopers were at the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Bracken...
Driver killed in AA highway collision, troopers say
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.
2 people killed in Warren County crash, troopers say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Debt ceiling: Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday as negotiators ‘keep working’ to resolve standoff
FILE - Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad...
8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the...
SpaceX launches Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at...
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA