Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

64-year-old driver killed in weekend crash on Western Hills Viaduct

A 64-year-old driver who may have suffered a medical episode died in a two-vehicle crash on the...
A 64-year-old driver who may have suffered a medical episode died in a two-vehicle crash on the Western Hills Viaduct over the weekend, local and state records show.(Provided by Ohio Department of Public Safety)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 64-year-old driver who may have suffered a medical emergency died in a two-vehicle crash on the Western Hills Viaduct over the weekend, local and state records show.

George Powell of Roselawn was pronounced dead Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reported Monday.

He was rushed to the hospital earlier that night after he “possibly experienced a medical emergency” and his eastbound 2004 Isuzu Rodeo went left of center, colliding with a westbound 2021 Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to a state crash report.

A 6-year-old boy in the pickup truck had a minor injury and was taken by ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to the report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The report notes both drivers “had suspended licenses” at the time of this incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.
2 people killed in Warren County crash, troopers say
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday night outside of Walgreens.
Pedestrian fatally struck near UC, police say
A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend
Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound.
1 juvenile shot in Winton Hills, police say

Latest News

Daughter of missing Hamilton man still searching for her father 6 months later.
Daughter of missing Hamilton man still searching for her father 6 months later
NKY Juneteenth celebration expands to two days
Field of Dreams at Arlington Memorial Gardens opens Friday
Metro launches $2 ride program Monday.
Metro services kicks off $2 ride program