64-year-old driver killed in weekend crash on Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 64-year-old driver who may have suffered a medical emergency died in a two-vehicle crash on the Western Hills Viaduct over the weekend, local and state records show.

George Powell of Roselawn was pronounced dead Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reported Monday.

He was rushed to the hospital earlier that night after he “possibly experienced a medical emergency” and his eastbound 2004 Isuzu Rodeo went left of center, colliding with a westbound 2021 Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to a state crash report.

A 6-year-old boy in the pickup truck had a minor injury and was taken by ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to the report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The report notes both drivers “had suspended licenses” at the time of this incident.

