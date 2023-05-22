Bengals announce 2023 Ring of Honor nominees, voting now open

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Season ticket members and suite holders can now start voting for whom they believe should be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The ballot has 13 former players. They also recognize former coaches and individuals who played a huge role in the franchise.

Nominees include:

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders will receive an email with details on how to vote.

The two who receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The Bengals say the induction ceremony will occur at a home game sometime this summer.

