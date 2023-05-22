Bengals announce 2023 Ring of Honor nominees, voting now open
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Season ticket members and suite holders can now start voting for whom they believe should be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.
The ballot has 13 former players. They also recognize former coaches and individuals who played a huge role in the franchise.
Nominees include:
- Jim Breech
- James Brooks
- Cris Collinsworth
- Corey Dillon
- Boomer Esiason
- David Fulcher
- Chad Johnson
- Tim Krumrie
- Dave Lapham
- Max Montoya
- Lemar Parrish
- Bob Trumpy
- Reggie Williams
Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders will receive an email with details on how to vote.
The two who receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.
[Anderson, Curtis selected for Bengals Ring of Honor]
The Bengals say the induction ceremony will occur at a home game sometime this summer.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.