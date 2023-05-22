Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Bengals announce 2023 Ring of Honor nominees, voting now open

Voting is now open for the 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor.
Voting is now open for the 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor.(NFL)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Season ticket members and suite holders can now start voting for whom they believe should be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The ballot has 13 former players. They also recognize former coaches and individuals who played a huge role in the franchise.

Nominees include:

  • Jim Breech
  • James Brooks
  • Cris Collinsworth
  • Corey Dillon
  • Boomer Esiason
  • David Fulcher
  • Chad Johnson
  • Tim Krumrie
  • Dave Lapham
  • Max Montoya
  • Lemar Parrish
  • Bob Trumpy
  • Reggie Williams

Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders will receive an email with details on how to vote.

The two who receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

[Anderson, Curtis selected for Bengals Ring of Honor]

The Bengals say the induction ceremony will occur at a home game sometime this summer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.
2 people killed in Warren County crash, troopers say
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday night outside of Walgreens.
Pedestrian fatally struck near UC, police say
A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend
Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound.
1 juvenile shot in Winton Hills, police say

Latest News

Andrew Prentovic reacts as FC Cincinnati wins their first MLS playoff match at the FC...
Fans pack TQL stadium to watch FC Cincinnati take on the Columbus Crew
Bengals first-round draft pick Myles Murphy presented the Commanding General at Fort Knox an...
Bengals rookies road trip to Fort Knox
FOX19 NOW at 3 p.m.
Bengals visit Fort Knox, participate in drills and visit military families
Fans can watch all three games on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.
Bengals preseason begins at home vs Packers