Cincinnati will open about half of its city pools by June 12. Which ones open when?

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Lifeguard shortages continue to limit swimming options for Cincinnatians this summer, as the Cincinnati Recreation Commission will open about half of its 23 swimming pools by June 12.

This year, the recreation commission plans to open three pools on Memorial Day weekend, seven more on June 5, and another three June 12, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Just 11 pools had opened by season’s end last year, even with the offer of starting bonuses that rose from $750 to $2,000.

Which Cincinnati Recreation pools are opening in 2023?

Opening May 27 during Memorial Day weekend will be:

Dunham Otto Armleder Pool, 4356 Dunham Lane in Westwood.

McKie Pool,1655 Chase Ave. in Northside.

Oakley Pool, 3900 Paxton Ave.

Opening June 5 are:

Dickman Pool 6720 Home City Ave. in Sayler Park.

Evanston Poo, 3204 Woodburn Ave.

Hirsch Otto Armleder Pool 3630 Reading Road in Avondale.

Lincoln Pool 1027 Linn Street in the West End.

Mount Washington Pool., 1715 Beacon Street.

Pleasant Ridge Pool, 5915 Ridge Ave.

Ryan Pool, 2856 Fischer Place in Westwood.

Opening June 12 will be:

Bond Hill Pool, 1580 Yarmouth Ave.

Dempsey Pool, 933 Hawthorne Ave. in East Price Hill.

Madisonville Pool, 5312 Stewart Ave.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.