Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Cincinnati will open about half of its city pools by June 12. Which ones open when?

Pool underwater (generic)
Pool underwater (generic)(Unsplash)
By Jennie Key
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Lifeguard shortages continue to limit swimming options for Cincinnatians this summer, as the Cincinnati Recreation Commission will open about half of its 23 swimming pools by June 12.

This year, the recreation commission plans to open three pools on Memorial Day weekend, seven more on June 5, and another three June 12, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Just 11 pools had opened by season’s end last year, even with the offer of starting bonuses that rose from $750 to $2,000.

Which Cincinnati Recreation pools are opening in 2023?

Opening May 27 during Memorial Day weekend will be:

  • Dunham Otto Armleder Pool, 4356 Dunham Lane in Westwood.
  • McKie Pool,1655 Chase Ave. in Northside.
  • Oakley Pool, 3900 Paxton Ave.

Opening June 5 are:

  • Dickman Pool 6720 Home City Ave. in Sayler Park.
  • Evanston Poo, 3204 Woodburn Ave.
  • Hirsch Otto Armleder Pool 3630 Reading Road in Avondale.
  • Lincoln Pool 1027 Linn Street in the West End.
  • Mount Washington Pool., 1715 Beacon Street.
  • Pleasant Ridge Pool, 5915 Ridge Ave.
  • Ryan Pool, 2856 Fischer Place in Westwood.

Opening June 12 will be:

  • Bond Hill Pool, 1580 Yarmouth Ave.
  • Dempsey Pool, 933 Hawthorne Ave. in East Price Hill.
  • Madisonville Pool, 5312 Stewart Ave.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Most Read

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.
2 people killed in Warren County crash, troopers say
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday night outside of Walgreens.
Pedestrian fatally struck near UC, police say
Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Emily High may be with 22-year-old Jaret Wright.
Registered sex offender from Akron may be with missing Pennsylvania teen
A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend

Latest News

Michael Ondreka
Man accused of killing Mason graduate in OVI crash pleads guilty, court docs say
Kickin' it with Ken: Bartender at Gaslight Bar and Grill makes delicious cocktail
Primo Italian Steakhouse chef cooks delicious seafood bucatini
Regional school program back to local businesses